Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

