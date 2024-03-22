Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.