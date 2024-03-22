iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,735,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 148,494 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,098,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45.

