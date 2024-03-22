iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

