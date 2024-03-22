Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,884,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,129 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

