Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $40.93. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 79,452 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JANX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

