JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $56,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JD.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

