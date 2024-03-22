JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,797 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.59% of JFrog worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,434,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,617 shares of company stock valued at $27,712,030. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

