JMP Securities Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PHR opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,878 shares of company stock worth $244,436. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Phreesia by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 471,391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $13,668,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $8,199,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.