John Shinn Sells 3,949 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) SVP John Shinn sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $232,359.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Shinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, John Shinn sold 3,889 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $243,762.52.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

