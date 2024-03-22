JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $61.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.50 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $103.47 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

