JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $424.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $421.00 to $424.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.87.

NYSE:GS opened at $413.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.55. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $414.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

