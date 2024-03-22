JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $30.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ZTO opened at $21.65 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 216,367 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 189.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,527,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 201,334 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,639,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.