K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.33

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.33 and traded as high as C$34.58. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$34.20, with a volume of 4,598 shares trading hands.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$365.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.33.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.