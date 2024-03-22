Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.15

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.15 and traded as high as $82.98. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 113,233 shares changing hands.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares during the period.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.