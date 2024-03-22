KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $69.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Get Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.