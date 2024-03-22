Kevin Rayment Sells 1,070 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $260,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $246.40 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on CW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.