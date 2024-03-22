KeyCorp Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $135.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $109.85 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

