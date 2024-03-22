Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

KNSL stock opened at $519.14 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.71 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

