Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

