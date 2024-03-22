Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.