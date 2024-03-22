Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.01

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $20.18. Limoneira shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 80,004 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Limoneira by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

