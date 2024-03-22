Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $338.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,072.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 852,397 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 72.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 215,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 212,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.