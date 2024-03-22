Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Shares Up 0.1%

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.62. 122,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $280.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main BuyWrite ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main BuyWrite ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Main BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

