Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.22

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.22 and traded as high as C$8.72. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 249,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$705.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

