Manish Sarin Sells 49,234 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $641,519.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 595,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51.
Sprinklr Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
