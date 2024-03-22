Manish Sarin Sells 49,234 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $641,519.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 595,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after buying an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

