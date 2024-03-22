MCIA Inc Sells 1,138 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

