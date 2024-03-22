Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.96

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.96 and traded as high as $37.77. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 59,910 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $603.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 58,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 45.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

