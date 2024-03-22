Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after acquiring an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.