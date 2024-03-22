Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

