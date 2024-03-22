Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after acquiring an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

