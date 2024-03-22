Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

