Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Trading Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.85 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

