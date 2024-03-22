Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by Fox Advisors to “Overweight”

Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

MU stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

