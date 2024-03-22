MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $20.67

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.37. MINISO Group shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 286,022 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

