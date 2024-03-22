Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $9.80. Mistras Group shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 89,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $295.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

