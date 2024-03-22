Mizuho Cuts Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $10.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $909.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, Director Rodica Macadrai bought 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.