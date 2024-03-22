MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MDB opened at $360.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.44 and a 200-day moving average of $391.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.67.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

