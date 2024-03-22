MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MP opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.44. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MP

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.