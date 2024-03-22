Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $53.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.90.

NYSE:MUR opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

