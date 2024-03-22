Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is also involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction, as well as environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

