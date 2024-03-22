Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 464 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $281.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.