Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after buying an additional 1,217,734 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

