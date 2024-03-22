Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ITW opened at $270.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $270.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

View Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.