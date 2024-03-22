Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

