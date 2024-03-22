Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $735.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

