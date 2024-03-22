Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $79.89.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

