Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

