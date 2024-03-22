Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

EXR stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

