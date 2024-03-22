Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,890 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 241.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

